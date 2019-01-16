ENGLEWOOD – The Manual boys basketball team is on another level right now.

Over their past four games, the Thunderbolts have blown out their opponents by nearly 38 points each contest. Tuesday night appeared it might be different as Manual, the No. 2 ranked team in Class 3A, traveled to face No. 3 and undefeated Kent Denver on the road.

It wasn't. Keeping their recent success rolling, the Thunderbolts blew out the Sun Devils 79-41 to deal Kent Denver its first loss of the season.

Manual was led by scoring duo Jaedon Bowles (29 points) and Jaden Stoffell (27), accounting for all of their team's 3-pointers with three and four, respectively.

Adontre Thompson also reached double-figures with 10 points. James Doyle led the Sun Devils with 26 points.

With the win, Manual improved to 8-2 overall with a 3-0 standing in 3A Metro League play. Kent Denver fell to 9-1, 2-1 ML.

