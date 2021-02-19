Manual basketball outduels Kent Denver in offensive shootout

DENVER — The scoreboard lit up Thursday night at Manual High School in a matchup of two top-10 Class 3A boys basketball squads.
It was the hosting Thunderbolts, who are ranked No. 9 in this week's CHSAA poll, who outlasted No. 10 Kent Denver 101-76 in an offensive shootout.
A strong second quarter paved the way for Manual, the defending 3A state champions (2019).
The Thunderbolts extended their 8-point lead into a 25-point lead by halftime -- outscoring the Sun Devils 30-13 in the second quarter.
It was the fifth-straight win for Manual, which improves to 7-2 on the season. Kent Denver (6-3) has suffered back-to-back losses after dropping a close contest to No. 6 Faith Christian (84-81) Tuesday night.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
