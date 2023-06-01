Mead basketball continues winning streak with victory over Longmont

The Mavericks won their ninth game in a row Friday night with a 57-46 victory over the Trojans.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGMONT, Colo. — The Mead boys basketball team is rolling.

The Mavericks, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA rankings, won their ninth game in a row Friday night, knocking off Longmont 57-46 at home.

Mead hasn't dropped a game since its season opener against Frederick in November.

Senior guard Tucker Mills led Mead with a team-high 27 points, while Dominic McLawrence also reached double-figures with 16 points.

Mead improves to 9-1 overall with a 1-0 mark in league play, while Longmont falls to 6-4.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n