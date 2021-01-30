Mead basketball holds off Horizon in season opener

The Mavericks defeated the Hawks 72-67 on Friday night.

THORNTON, Colo. — The Mead High School boys basketball team came into their season opener with a big chip on their shoulder. After seeing their championship run into the Final Four end abruptly in 2020 due to the pandemic, this year’s Mavericks have a lot to play for.

The Horizon Hawks came into the game with a chip of their own after losing their star player, 6-foot-7 forward Brock Wisne, who opted to play for Colorado Prep for the remainder of his high school career.

Mead started the season ranked No. 1 in Class 4A in the CHSAA rankings, and withstood a tough challenge from a talented 5A Horizon squad loaded with talented guards -- but held on for a 72-67 win.

While the Hawks were led by their guard play, the Mavericks looked up to their 7-foot center, James Shiers, to carry them to their first win of the shortened season.

Shiers led Mead in scoring with 20 points while also controlling the paint and sophomore Nick Basson added 19 points from the perimeter.

Horizon (0-2) was led in scoring by guards Tabor Robinson (21 points), Coby Jimenez (17 points) and Esmond Griffin with 13 points.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!

The Mavericks hold off the Hawks for their first win of the year:



Mead 72

Horizon 67@meadbball @HorizonHawksAD #9Sports #copreps pic.twitter.com/c275MFNLu3 — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) January 30, 2021

