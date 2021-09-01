Mead basketball sharpshooter Elijah Knudsen 'works from home'

The Mead junior has an awesome training spot, which is just feet away from his own bedroom.

MEAD, Colo. — A few weeks away from the 2021 high school basketball season, Mead junior guard Elijah Knudsen can be found endlessly shooting hoops.

At his family home in Mead he puts up thousands of shots a week (sometimes a day) in his basement below his bedroom.

"I get to do my favorite thing in the world whenever I want," Knudsen said in a sit-down interview with 9NEWS's Scotty Gange.

It was built two and a half years ago, but with the COVID-19 pandemic Knudsen mentioned how he's used it much more often and much more seriously to prepare for his 2021 junior season.

Last year, Mead lost their first game of the season and then went on to win 25 straight games en route to the state semifinals. The pandemic ended the season early and Knudsen and his teammates were unable to finish out their year.

His spring, summer and winter of putting in work from home has grown his game and his confidence.