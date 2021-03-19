Mead basketball tops Pueblo South to advance to 4A championship game

MEAD, Colorado — The Mead Mavericks are hoping to party like it's 1957.
That's the last -- and only -- time the boys basketball team has won a state championship.
Mead will have that chance this weekend in the Class 4A state title game at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs after the Mavericks defeated Pueblo South in the Final Four on Thursday night.
The Mavericks shook off a slow start (scoring just 8 points in the first quarter) to flip the script on the Colts in their win.
Mead, the No. 5 seed in the playoff bracket, will face No. 3 Montrose for the championship at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The Indians defeated No. 2 Longmont 48-33 Thursday night to advance.
