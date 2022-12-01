Mead basketball teams sweep Silver Creek

Both the Mavericks' boys and girls teams defeated the Raptors in a doubleheader on Wednesday.

LONGMONT, Colo. — It was a solid night for the Mead basketball teams, who hosted Silver Creek in a doubleheader on Wednesday night.

Both the Mavericks' boys and girls teams defeated the Raptors with convincing wins as part of the sweep.

The Mead girls started the night off with a dominant 73-21 win over Silver Creek in the first game.

The Mavericks, who are ranked No. 4 in Class 4A in this week's CHSAA poll, shot out to a quick 26-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Mead improved to 10-1 on the season with the victory.

Mead's boys team then had their turn in the second game, which ended in a 62-45 win. Defense played a key role in the victory as Mead outscored Silver Creek 16-3 in the fourth quarter.

The Mavericks' boys team is also ranked No. 4 in 4A and improves to 8-3 on the season.

