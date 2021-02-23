Monarch boys basketball handles Legacy, 73-45

The Coyotes found their scoring touch in the second half to beat the Lightning on Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Colorado — The Monarch boys basketball team needed time to settle into Monday night's game against Legacy.

They eventually did rather nicely and pulled away with a 73-45 win.

Monarch is now 6-4 on the season and Legacy fell to 5-4.

It was just a 19-13 lead at halftime for the Coyotes, before a second half offensive explosion led to the easy victory.

Monarch was paced by Garrett Myers with 21 points and Zane Miley chipped in 14. Legacy was led by Gavin Poxson and Jack Debell who each scored 12 apiece.

Next up for the Coyotes is an away game with Boulder on Wednesday night while the Lightning will head to Fort Collins the same evening.

Watch the extended highlights above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

