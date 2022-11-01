Monarch girls hoops moves past Ralston Valley to remain undefeated

The Coyotes defeated the Mustangs 61-39 at home on Tuesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — The Monarch girls basketball team has cruised through the early part of its season, but faced a big hurdle Tuesday night.

The Coyotes, who are ranked No. 6 in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA poll, squared off with No. 8 Ralston Valley in their first home game of the season.

Monarch surged in the second half to come away with the 61-39 victory and remain undefeated (now 9-0 overall) on the season.

The Coyotes had two players -- Arezo Safi and Amelia Rosin -- put up a game-high 17 points. Ralston Valley's top scorer was Sophia Sabus, who poured in 13 points.

Monarch's defense locked in during the second half, allowing just 3 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.