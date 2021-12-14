Monarch girls basketball holds off Lakewood to stay undefeated

The Coyotes improved to 8-0 on the season with a 37-32 victory over the Tigers on Tuesday night.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Monarch girls basketball team is on a roll to start the 2021-22 season.

Monarch, which is ranked No. 8 in Class 5A, has yet to drop a game and improved to 8-0 on Tuesday night when the Coyotes fended off Lakewood 37-32 on the road.

It was a defensive battle that remained a one-score game until the final minute. But that close matchup was to be expected considering both teams entered the game undefeated.

"Any win is great, but obviously the ones that are close just mean a little bit more," Monarch junior Natalie Guanella said. "You know that both teams really wanted it. And in the end, for us to get it (the win) was really fun."

Guanella led all scorers with a game-high 14 points. Lakewood was led by senior Logan Watson's team-high 11 points.

Monarch (8-0) won't play again until after winter break, while Lakewood (6-1) will look to bounce back against Vista PEAK (3-4) on the road at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

