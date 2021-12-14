Monarch girls basketball holds off Lakewood to stay undefeated

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Monarch girls basketball team is on a roll to start the 2021-22 season.
Monarch, which is ranked No. 8 in Class 5A, has yet to drop a game and improved to 8-0 on Tuesday night when the Coyotes fended off Lakewood 37-32 on the road.
It was a defensive battle that remained a one-score game until the final minute. But that close matchup was to be expected considering both teams entered the game undefeated.
"Any win is great, but obviously the ones that are close just mean a little bit more," Monarch junior Natalie Guanella said. "You know that both teams really wanted it. And in the end, for us to get it (the win) was really fun."
Guanella led all scorers with a game-high 14 points. Lakewood was led by senior Logan Watson's team-high 11 points.
Monarch (8-0) won't play again until after winter break, while Lakewood (6-1) will look to bounce back against Vista PEAK (3-4) on the road at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
RELATED: Prep Rally Honor Roll (12/14/21)
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.