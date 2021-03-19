Montrose advances past Longmont in 4A Final Four

The Indians defeated the Trojans 48-33 on Thursday night to advance to the state championship game.

LONGMONT, Colo. — The Montrose Indians are aiming to make history.

They have never brought home a boys basketball state championship, and have the opportunity to do so this weekend.

The Indians defeated Longmont 48-33 in the Class 4A Final Four on Thursday night to advance to the title game.

Fletcher Cheezum led all scorers with 14 points, while Luke Hutto also reach double figures for Montrose with 13. Eddie Kurjak was Longmont's top scorer with 10 points.

Montrose, the No. 3 seed in the playoff bracket, will face No. 5 Mead.

The 4A boys state title game will be played at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Budweiser Events Center in Colorado Springs.

