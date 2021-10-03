No. 8 Mountain Vista boys basketball advances in 5A playoffs, tops No. 25 Monarch

The Golden Eagles handled the Coyotes on Tuesday night by a final score of 70-49 to advance to the Sweet 16.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The No. 8 Mountain Vista boys basketball is Sweet 16 bound in the 5A playoffs.

The Golden Eagles handled No. 25 Monarch on Tuesday by a final score of 70-49. Mountain Vista will face No. 9 Eaglecrest on Thursday night with a spot in the Great 8 on the line.

It wasn't a pretty start for the Golden Eagles, trailing 11-6 after the first quarter. But the team found its swagger in the second quarter and took an eight point lead into halftime. Monarch rallied to take a third quarter lead, but Mountain Vista turned it on to earn the 21-point win.

Henry Gamble led the Golden Eagles with a game-high 20 points and Ben Bowen chipped in 16. James Lang had a monster dunk that fired up a masked up student section late in the second quarter.

Monarch's season comes to an end with a 9-6 record.

