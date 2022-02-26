Mountain Vista holds off Overland to advance in 5A playoffs

The Golden Eagles outlasted the Trailblazers 72-63 in the second round of the Class 5A boys basketball playoffs Saturday.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A strong fourth quarter is what powered the Mountain Vista boys basketball team to victory on Saturday evening.

Mountain Vista, which is the No. 8 seed in the Class 5A playoff bracket, was tied with No. 25 Overland at 49 points each through three quarters of the second-round matchup.

The Golden Eagles then outscored the Trailblazers by nine points in the final frame to come away with the 72-63 victory.

Mountain Vista advances to face No. 9 Rock Canyon in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday. The Jaguars easily handled No. 24 Poudre 66-46 earlier on Saturday to advance.

Overland's season ends with an 11-13 overall record.

