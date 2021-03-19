Mullen girls hoops knocks off Holy Family in Final Four

The Mustangs are returning to the 4A state championship game after defeating the Tigers 75-50 on Thursday night.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Mullen Mustangs are headed back to defend their girls basketball crown.

Mullen, the No. 4 seed in the Class 4A playoff bracket, defeated No. 1 Holy Family 75-50 on the road Thursday to advance past the Final Four and into the state championship game.

The Mustangs will play No. 3 Windsor in the title game at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Megan Pohs led Mullen in its win Thursday with 23 points, which included hitting five 3-pointers. Gracie Gallegos contributed 16 points.

The Mustangs shot out to a commanding 14-0 lead early and never squandered their advantage from then on.

Mullen is the defending 4A state champion (2019).

