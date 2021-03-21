Mullen girls basketball dominant in claiming another 4A championship

The Mustangs built an early lead against Windsor and pulled away with a 67-44 win to earn the 2021 state title.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mullen girls basketball team was robbed of a chance to defend their 4A state title last season after COVID-19 canceled the final game.

More than a year later, they're officially back-to-back state champions.

The No. 4 Mustangs were dominant on Sunday afternoon at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, beating No. 3 Windsor 67-44. It was Mullen's first title since 2019, or the last time a champion was crowned.

Gracie Gallegos led all scorers with a game-high 17 points, Megan Pohs added 12 and Alexa Dominguez and Kilah Freelon each chipped in 10. The Mustangs finished 17-2 on the season with their only two losses coming to 5A Grandview.

"I've grown up with these girls for almost my entire basketball career. And to say goodbye and have one last game with them it means everything, but it's really bittersweet to say goodbye," Pohs, a senior, told 9NEWS after the game.

Windsor, meanwhile, was smothered on offense all afternoon long, unable to dig out of a 17-9 hole after the first quarter and never able to get back into the game. Olivia Reed led the Wizards with 10 points. Windsor finished the season at a very respectable 16-2.

For Mullen, it was the sixth girls basketball title school in history, and second time in three years they've taken the trophy home with them.

>> Watch the extended highlights of the championship game above and check out the 9NEWS Prep Rally every weekend morning!

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.