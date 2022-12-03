Mullen three-peats as 4A girls basketball state champions

The Mustangs fended off Windsor 44-38 in a thriller at the Denver Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

DENVER — Make it three state titles in a row for the Mullen Mustangs.

Two-time defending champion Mullen fended off Windsor on Saturday afternoon in a rematch of last year's Class 4A state title game with a 44-38 victory at the Denver Coliseum.

It is the seventh state title in program history for the Mustangs.

"It's just amazing -- the hard work year after year," Mullen senior Evenyce Guiterrez said. "It's just great to be back."

Mullen and Windsor, which spent the majority of the season atop the CHSAA rankings, seemed on a crash course to meet in the championship game for the second consecutive year.

The Wizards had an extremely impressive season, coming into Saturday's tilt undefeated. Windsor finishes 4A runner-up in back-to-back seasons with a 26-1 overall record.

Mullen wraps up its season (21-6 overall record) with its third consecutive state title.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!

