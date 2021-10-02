No. 3 Mountain Vista boys basketball fends off Heritage's upset bid

The Golden Eagles were given all they could handle by the Eagles on Tuesday night, but escaped with the 58-54 victory.

LITTLETON, Colo. — It was the Golden Eagles vs. the Eagles on Tuesday night in Littleton.

No. 3 Mountain Vista boys basketball proved they're worthy of the extra adjective in a thrilling 58-54 win over upset-minded Heritage.

The game was tight throughout, with Mountain Vista clinging to a tight halftime lead at 30-28. Heritage used a big third quarter to open a 45-38 advantage going into the final frame, but the Golden Eagles proved why their so highly regarded around the state and pulled out the victory.

Mountain Vista is still a perfect 5-0 on the year while Heritage dropped to 3-3.

Next up for Mountain Vista is a Friday night showdown with No. 6 ThunderRidge while Heritage heads to Castle View the same evening.