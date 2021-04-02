No. 3 Rangeview boys basketball escapes Fairview's upset bid

The Raiders were trailing the Knights entering the fourth quarter, but pulled out the 61-57 win.

AURORA, Colo. — The Rangeview boys basketball team knows a thing or two about winning.

The 2019 state champions were poised to do it again in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the CHSAA state tournament.

But that experience came in handy on Wednesday night against Fairview, as the 5A No. 3 Raiders escaped the Knights upset bid with a 61-57 win. Rangeview trailed entering the fourth quarter 47-42 before rallying for the victory.

In the normal rowdy Raiders gym it was eerily quiet with no fans allowed and both teams looked a little sluggish early. Rangeview took a 31-25 lead into the half before a big third quarter from Fairview had them on the verge of a huge win.

But the Raiders didn't let that happen, riding a balanced scoring attack to victory. Cade Palmer led the team with 12 points, Ismael Dembele chipped in 10 and Jayden Foster added nine.

Rangeview is now 4-0 on the season while Fairview fell to 1-2.