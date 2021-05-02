No. 5 Arapahoe girls basketball moves to 4-0 on season

The Warriors took care of Cherokee Trail on Thursday night, securing a 61-48 win.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe girls basketball team is No. 5 in the CHSAA 5A rankings.

They backed that high praise up on Thursday night.

The Warriors defeated Cherokee Trail by a final score of 61-48 to move to 4-0 on the 2021 season. The Cougars fell to 1-3.

Up next for Arapahoe is a bit of a break then a showdown with Eaglecrest next Wednesday night. Cherokee Trail will take the same break before hosting Mullen in six days.