No. 5 Arapahoe girls basketball moves to 4-0 on season

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe girls basketball team is No. 5 in the CHSAA 5A rankings.
They backed that high praise up on Thursday night.
The Warriors defeated Cherokee Trail by a final score of 61-48 to move to 4-0 on the 2021 season. The Cougars fell to 1-3.
Up next for Arapahoe is a bit of a break then a showdown with Eaglecrest next Wednesday night. Cherokee Trail will take the same break before hosting Mullen in six days.
Watch the extended highlights above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
RELATED: Prep Rally Honor Roll (2/2/21)