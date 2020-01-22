AURORA, Colo. — Regis Jesuit's Jada Moore changed the whole game with one play.

Looking at a halftime deficit of 25-24, Moore pulled off an amazing steal and buzzer beater to give the Raiders an unexpected 26-25 lead at the break over ThunderRidge.

No. 5 Regis led the rest of the way.

"It was big. We went into the locker room with some momentum. We were all cheering, all excited. I think that play took the lead for the game," Moore said.

It did indeed.

The Raiders used a big third quarter to pull away from the Grizzlies, and after a back-and-forth fourth quarter secured a 56-43 win.

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend.

RELATED: Prep Rally Honor Roll: Plays of the Week (1/21/20)

RELATED: Sunday morning Prep Rally (1/19/20)