Overland remains undefeated behind Jameel Wright's offensive explosion over Mullen

AURORA, Colo. — The Overland boys basketball team is on a roll. Powered behind senior point guard Jameel Wright, this team has a serious chance to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Going up against a strong 2-1 Mullen team (now 2-2), Overland ran away with things early. Jumping to a quick 14-2 lead and a 40-15 lead at the half. Mullen clawed back in the second half but it was too little too late. The final score was 77-61 in favor of the Trailblazers.
Wright led all scorers with 24 on the night and the rest of the Trailblazers crew played strong too. It was by no-means a one-man show although Wright was, as the kids say, cooking.
"Everybody was supporting me and I support them back, it's a team thing. I couldn't do it myself," Wright said postgame.
The now 4-0 Trailblazers will continue their season next Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Cherry Creek in a battle of unbeatens.
