Ralston Valley girls hoops edges Arvada West

The Mustangs outlasted the Wildcats 36-35 in a Jeffco League matchup Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARVADA, Colo. — The best rivalry games come down to the wire.

Friday night's girls basketball matchup between Ralston Valley and Arvada West fit the bill as the Jeffco League thriller was determined by just one point.

The Mustangs, who are ranked No. 8 in Class 6A in this week's CHSAA rankings, hit a late three-pointer to edge the Wildcats 36-35 on their home court.

With the victory, Ralston Valley improves to 9-3 overall this season, with a 1-0 in Jeffco League play. Arvada West falls to 11-2 overall, 0-1 JL.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n