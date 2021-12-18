Ralston Valley Mustangs win Ralston Roundup tournament with a close victory over Doherty

The championship game came down to the final shot.

ARVADA, Colo. — It came down to a final second blocked shot, but Ralston Valley completed their comeback Friday night to win the Ralston Roundup tournament.

Their 55-53 win over Doherty was not looking like it would be in their favor as they were down by 11 points in the 2nd quarter.

But strong play from guys like Zach Friedman, Tanner Braketa, and Zach Akin (to name a few) came clutch down the stretch.

Senior Beau Wilken may have been the hero of the night as he blocked the possible game-tying shot as time expired at Ralston Valley high school.

The win moves the Mustangs to a 6-3 overall record as the Stangs now hold onto an impressive five-game winning streak.

"It's absolutely electric to have the student section behind us in our favor instead of playing against them it's awesome," Friedman said after the win.

Ralston Valley's next game on their schedule is January 5th against Broomfield.

