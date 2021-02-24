No. 3 Rangeview boys basketball stays perfect, survives No. 5 Chaparral

The Raiders and Wolverines played a thrilling back-and-forth final quarter, but Rangeview escaped with a 62-58 win.

AURORA, Colo. — The top-5 5A boys basketball showdown lived up to the hype.

In what could be a state semifinal or even state championship preview, it was No. 3 Rangeview surviving No. 5 Chaparral on Tuesday night by a final score of 62-58.

The game was tight throughout, with the Raiders leading by five points after the first quarter, five at halftime, four after the third and winning by four.

Senior Damajio Merritt paced Rangeview with 20 points, including a monster three-pointer to give them a late lead they never relinquished. Cade Palmer added 15 as Josh Wyatt poured in 15 of his own.

The Raiders improved to 10-0 on the season while the Wolverines are now 8-2.

Watch the extended highlights above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

