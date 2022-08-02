Regis Jesuit and Highlands Ranch basketball split a competitive doubleheader

The falcon girls earned a huge league victory while the Raider boys ousted Highlands Ranch short after

AURORA, Colo. — In a very important league matchup, the Highlands Ranch girls basketball team earned perhaps the most valuable win of their 2021-22 season. The falcons and raiders were both undefeated in the league and tied in the fourth quarter.

The Regis Jesuit Raiders, the 2021 5A state runner-up, dropped their first league game of the season as the Falcons looked very strong in the final stretch to put themselves in the driver's seat with two conference games left to go.

On the boys' end, after a 6-5 first-quarter score each team picked things up that turned into some exciting competition that left with the Regis Jesuit Raiders winning on the Tuesday night showdown.

