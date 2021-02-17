No. 4 Regis Jesuit boys basketball tops Douglas County

AURORA, Colo. — The No. 4 ranked Regis Jesuit boys basketball team appears to be the real deal.
The Raiders are receiving No. 1 votes in the CHSAA poll, and looked every bit like a state title contender on Tuesday night in a 77-60 win over Douglas County.
The game was tight at halftime, with Regis up 40-35, and after three quarters with the Raiders leading by six. But a smothering defense and hot three-point shooting propelled Regis to a comfortable 17-point win in the end.
Douglas County fell to 5-3 on the season while the Raiders are a perfect 7-0.
Up next for the Huskies is a chance to bounce-back on Thursday night against Legend while Regis will try to stay perfect against Heritage the same evening.
Watch the extended highlights above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!