Rock Canyon moves past Poudre in 5A basketball playoffs

The Jaguars knocked off the Impalas 66-46 in Saturday's second-round game.

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Rock Canyon boys basketball team is moving on to the next round of the 5A playoffs.

Rock Canyon, which is the No. 9 seed in the Class 5A playoff bracket, took down No. 24 Poudre 66-46 at home on Saturday afternoon to advance.

The Jaguars had four players reach double-digit scoring figures -- led by Brody Rardin's game-high 16 points, another 15 via Gavin Hershberger and 12 apiece from both Braxton Jones and Chris Schlesinger.

Rock Canyon will face No. 8 Mountain Vista in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles defeated No. 25 Overland 72-63 on Saturday to advance.

Poudre's season ends with a 15-10 overall record.

