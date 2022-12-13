Rudy Carey breaks Colorado's boys basketball all-time wins record

The longtime Manual and Denver East coaching legend picked up victory No. 877 on Tuesday night.

DENVER — History was made Tuesday night in the Denver East High School gym.

Rudy Carey, a longtime coaching legend at Manual before moving to Denver East in the early 1990s, won his 877th career game -- more than any coach in Colorado boys basketball history.

With the Angels' 93-60 victory over Palmer, Carey surpassed Colorado Sports Hall of Famer Dick Katte (876 wins), who was in attendance Tuesday night.

"You think about it, and they won't say your name any more (in reference to the record)," Katte said. "But that's okay. I had my day, and it was fun. I respect him a lot and wanted to be here for this -- for him."

Among the hundreds of wins, Carey also has nine total state championships to his name -- winning three at Manual and another six at Denver East.

"Man, I'm so thankful to the Manual and East High School communities, because this is by no means an individual award or achievement," Carey said outside the locker room Tuesday night. "It took a lot of people to get here. A lot of people and a lot of years."

Many former players and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock also showed up to see the longtime record get broken.

"You talk about DPS (Denver Public Schools) and you've got to talk about Rudy Carey and his basketball teams," Mayor Hancock said. "He's made a mark on all of us -- whether we played or not. He gave us reasons to cheer while we were in high school, and tonight means a lot."

Denver East has won six games in a row and improves to 6-2 overall on the season.

