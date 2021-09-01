Saturday morning Prep Rally (1/9/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports stories with the Saturday morning Prep Rally, plus some exciting news from Arielle Orsuto and Scotty Gange.

DENVER — The 9NEWS Prep Rally is a tradition unlike any other when it comes to covering Colorado prep sports.

And while we've had many great hosts over the years, it's been a joy to watch Arielle Orsuto the last 18 months on your television screens every Saturday and Sunday morning. Today, Arielle shared she'll be staying with 9NEWS Sports, covering our local professional and college teams, but passing the torch to Scotty Gange as your new Prep Rally host.

Scotty joined the 9NEWS team in July from Arizona State University, by way of San Diego. He's thrilled to start this new adventure, and while Arielle will be shifting gears into her new role in our department, she will still contribute plenty of high school stories to the weekly Prep Rallies.

With all the above said, the Prep Rally will always go on, and today Arielle and Scotty hosted the show together!

If you missed the Saturday morning (Jan. 9) edition, you can watch it here.

Included in this Prep Rally:

Arielle's update on CHSAA's season B rules, including basketball players wearing masks and details about the regular season and playoffs

Scotty's story on Mead basketball sharpshooter Elijah Knudsen and his sweet "work from home" private gym

Arielle and Scotty discussing their new roles and passing the torch... Of disinfecting wipes