Saturday morning Prep Rally (1/15/22)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Miss the Saturday morning Prep Rally? Watch it here!

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange shares some of the very best moments from this week in Colorado preps.

Included in the Saturday(1/15/22) morning Prep Rally:

- Mead boys basketball continues their winning ways with an impressive home victory over Silver Creek

- Cherokee Trail girls earn a home centennial league win over Eaglecrest

- A special feature on four students at Thunderridge high school win the national cornhole championship

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

If you have any highlights or top plays from your neighborhood you can email them to the 9NEWS Sports team at sports@9news.com for a chance to be on the honor roll top plays of the week and prep rally show!

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE