Saturday morning Prep Rally (12/18/21)

DENVER — DENVER — Miss the Prep Rally? Watch it here!
Included in the Saturday (December 18) morning Prep Rally:
- Star football players sign their national letters of intent
- Rock Canyon Poms squad wins the Honor Roll top play of the week
- Ralston Valley wins the Ralston Roundup tournament
- Joel Speckman throws down a dunk in Chaparral's win over Cherry Creek
- Columbine basketball coaches get engaged after their game
- The Prep Rally says goodbye to anchor Eddie Randle
