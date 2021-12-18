Saturday morning Prep Rally (12/18/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — DENVER — Miss the Prep Rally? Watch it here!

Included in the Saturday (December 18) morning Prep Rally:

Star football players sign their national letters of intent

Rock Canyon Poms squad wins the Honor Roll top play of the week

Ralston Valley wins the Ralston Roundup tournament

Joel Speckman throws down a dunk in Chaparral's win over Cherry Creek

Columbine basketball coaches get engaged after their game

The Prep Rally says goodbye to anchor Eddie Randle

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

