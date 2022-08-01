Saturday morning Prep Rally (1/8/22)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Miss the Saturday morning Prep Rally? Watch it here!

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange shares some of the top moments from around the state's high school sports action.

The Saturday morning rally includes:

- Regis Jesuit high school alumni Fran Belibi gets a new breakfast deal with Denny's

- Thunderridge's Zach Keller throws down an incredible dunk

- Fossil Ridge basketball wins a crosstown rivalry over Rocky Mountain

- Arapahoe boys basketball takes down Cherry Creek with teamwork

- Mountain Vista earns an Overtime walk-off winning goal on the ice

- Aidan Kuhl of Rocky Mountain scores his 1000th career point

- Joel Speckman and Chaparral win over Lewis-Palmer in a highly anticipated matchup

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.