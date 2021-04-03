Smoky Hill's Anthony Harris Jr. is Colorado's slam dunk king

The Smoky Hill High School junior throws down on the hardwood for the Buffaloes.

AURORA, Colo. — Smoky Hill junior Anthony Harris Jr. is one of the purest athletes in Colorado.

He can throw down a slam dunk harder than anyone else in the state and has shown that numerous times this season with the Buffaloes.

He also loves to play the game slapjack, his favorite card game growing up.

"It really feels like you're flying," Harris Jr. said of his dunks that go wild on social media on a regular basis. "Everybody in the crowd says 'oh wow, that was cool. You go so high!' But it doesn't seem like that."

Harris Jr. and the Buffaloes currently have a 7-5 overall record. Smoky Hill has three games left on its regular-season schedule before awaiting its postseason fate.

>>Watch the feature story above and see it on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

