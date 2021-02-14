x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

HS Basketball

Sunday morning Prep Rally (2/14/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Season B is in full swing and so is our 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange!

The Sunday Rally is packed with stories and highlights, with a little Valentine Day's twist! 

If you missed the Sunday morning (Feb. 14) edition, you can watch it here.  

Included in this Prep Rally: 

  • Scotty's story on Faith Christian trap shooter Rennick Turner
  • Honor Roll winner: Denver South girls basketball
  • Be Better with Broomfield girls basketball coach Mike Croell 
  • Chatfield vs. Ralston Valley boys basketball highlights
  • Valor Christian vs. Arvada West girls basketball highlights
  • Grandview vs. Arapahoe girls basketball highlights
  • Eaglecrest vs. Chaparral boys basketball highlights 

>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!

RELATED: Rennick Turner making history with trap shooting scholarship

RELATED: Prep Rally Honor Roll (2/9/21)

RELATED: Chatfield boys basketball stays undefeated, beats Ralston Valley

RELATED: Valor Christian girls hoops dominant in win over Arvada West

RELATED: Grandview girls basketball handles Arapahoe to remain undefeated

RELATED: Chaparral boys basketball stays unbeaten behind 2nd half offensive explosion