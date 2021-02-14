Sunday morning Prep Rally (2/14/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Season B is in full swing and so is our 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange!

The Sunday Rally is packed with stories and highlights, with a little Valentine Day's twist!

If you missed the Sunday morning (Feb. 14) edition, you can watch it here.

Included in this Prep Rally:

Scotty's story on Faith Christian trap shooter Rennick Turner

Honor Roll winner: Denver South girls basketball

Be Better with Broomfield girls basketball coach Mike Croell

Chatfield vs. Ralston Valley boys basketball highlights

Valor Christian vs. Arvada West girls basketball highlights

Grandview vs. Arapahoe girls basketball highlights

Eaglecrest vs. Chaparral boys basketball highlights