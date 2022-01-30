Sunday morning Prep Rally (1/30/22)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — DENVER — Don't worry if you missed the Sunday (January 30) morning Prep Rally because you can watch it here!

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange brings us the best high school sports action from around the state as Colorado continues the winter season!

Included in the Sunday Prep Rally:

- Arvada West and Ralston Valley recognize the 'Robbie's Hope' organization to promote mental health in teens at their basketball game

- Ralston Valley boys and girls teams take down their rival Arvada West Wildcats

- University's Taryn Kravig wins the 9NEWS Honor Roll for top play of the week

- Heritage beats Bear Creek by one on the basketball court

- Chatfield's Tyler Riegle scores a golden goal game-winning score on the ice

- Boulder girls beat Fairview in a huge rivalry matchup

- Jack Debell is surprised with the 9NEWS Swag Chain by Scotty Gange in his PE Class and reenacts his remarkable game-winning shot

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage next weekend on the Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

