ThunderRidge basketball handles Heritage to stay undefeated

The Grizzlies, the No. 1 boys team in Class 5A, defeated the Eagles 61-36 on Tuesday night.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The defending champs haven't missed a beat.

ThunderRidge, the No. 1 boys basketball team in Class 5A and reigning state champions, has rolled into Continental League play without losing a game.

The Grizzlies kept their undefeated season rolling on Tuesday night, handling Heritage 61-36 at home in The Grizzly Den.

Thomas Walkowiak led the way for ThunderRidge with a game-high 16 points, while teammates Zach Keller (13) and Jackson Brennan (10) also reached double figures.

Heritage's leading scorer was Hank Gorzlanski, who poured in 10 points for the Eagles.

ThunderRidge improves to 11-0 overall on the season with the win, including a 2-0 mark in league play. Heritage falls to 9-3 overall, and 0-2 in league play.

