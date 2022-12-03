ThunderRidge defends 5A boys basketball state championship crown

The Grizzlies knocked off Fossil Ridge 58-49 in Saturday night's title game to secure back-to-back championships.

DENVER — Run it back.

The ThunderRidge boys basketball team did exactly that on Saturday night in the Class 5A state title game. The Grizzlies knocked off Fossil Ridge 58-49 to repeat as state champions with back-to-back titles, their fourth in program history.

"We've been in this place before. We knew what we had to do," ThunderRidge senior Zach Keller said. "(Holding the trophy) feels pretty good. I'm used to it by now."

The Grizzlies were led by a team-high 16 points from Andrew Crawford. Keller also reached double figures with 13 points, as did Joey Billelo (11) and Jackson Brennan (10).

Fossil Ridge star senior Brock Mishak put on a performance to remember, scoring a game-high 25 points. No other SaberCats player reached double figures.

ThunderRidge wins its second championship in as many years with a 26-2 overall record. The Grizzlies were only dealt one defeat by an in-state opponent (Chaparral).

Fossil Ridge also finishes with a 26-2 record as runner-up. Both of the SaberCats' losses this season were to ThunderRidge.

