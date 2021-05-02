Top-ranked Cherry Creek hoops holds off Smoky Hill

AURORA, Colo. — The top-ranked team in the state is going to get everyone's best shot, but this one was the toughest so far.
Cherry Creek, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A in the CHSAA poll, had cruised through its first three games this season before traveling to No. 7 Smoky Hill on Thursday night.
The Bruins built a second-half lead as many as 13 points, but the Buffaloes still managed to keep things interesting late with a comeback bid that fell short, a 79-70 win for Cherry Creek.
Smoky Hill closed the gap to 3 points in the game's final minutes, making it a one-possession game. The Bruins, however, were disciplined with their free throws to secure the victory.
Cherry Creek improves to 4-0 on the season, while Smoky Hill falls to 2-2.
