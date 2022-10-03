Valor Christian defeats Arapahoe to punch their ticket to the state championship

Defending champs back in the big game

DENVER — The defending state champions are headed back to the 5A title game, Valor Christian looked strong in their 16-point victory over Arapahoe Thursday night.

Raegan Beers was the star, she scored 28 points and was a force on the defensive end as well.

You have to tip your cap to Arapahoe's Sam Crispe, she played a strong game to close out her career as a Warrior that included over 1,000 career points.

Valor Christian will play the Grandview Wolves in the state championship game Saturday night at Denver Coliseum and it will be highlighted on the Sudnay morning Prep Rally.

Watch the video for the full highlights and be on the lookout for this weekend's Prep Rally! The Prep Rally airs Saturday and Sunday mornings on 9NEWS at 7:45 and 8:45am, the Honor Roll airs Tuesday nights at 5pm.

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

