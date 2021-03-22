No. 1 Valor Christian girls basketball finishes undefeated season with 5A state title

The Eagles defeated Regis Jesuit on Sunday night by a score of 67-42 to win the 5A state championship.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — From start to finish, the Valor Christian girls basketball team was perfect this season.

The No. 1 Eagles (17-0) completed an undefeated season on Sunday night at the Broadmoor World Arena, beating No. 2 Regis Jesuit in the 5A girls basketball state championship by a score of 67-42.

Kindyll Wetta led Valor Christian with 17 points on the night and her sister Ali added 14. Macey Huard poured in 11 and Jenna Siebert had 10 to cap off a balanced scoring evening.

"We were shooting great. We were hitting our shots and we were working together as team. Everyone was contributing and everyone was working their butts off," Kindyll told 9NEWS after the game.

The amount of depth Valor possesses on their team was something several players mentioned as a key to taking home the trophy.

"This year just everything came together. We had so many different pieces and everybody just contributes a little something different every time," Siebert said. "It's just so much fun when you can celebrate each other and it's awesome."

On the flip side, Regis has nothing to hang their heads about, finishing 15-2 with both losses coming to Valor. Avery VanSickle was the only member of the team in double digits on Sunday night with 14 points.

For Valor Christian, the last basketball game of a weird 2021 season is one they will always remember.

