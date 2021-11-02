Valor Christian girls hoops dominant in win over Arvada West

The No. 2-ranked Eagles remained undefeated with a convincing 64-25 win over the Wildcats on the road Wednesday night.

ARVADA, Colo. — Valor Christian has been showing why it is one of the top girls basketball teams in the state.

The Eagles, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 5A in the CHSAA poll, kept their undefeated season rolling Wednesday night with a convincing 64-25 win over Arvada West on the road.

Valor Christian built a comfortable 41-17 points by halftime, thanks to Kindyll Wetta and Macey Huard, who both scored a game-high 12 points. Haley Huard also reached double figures with 10 points.

Arvada West was led by a team-high 6 points from both Alexis Folks and Madison Manson.

Valor Christian (6-0) will next play Pomona (2-5) on the road at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Arvada West (5-2) will next host No. 13 Chatfield (5-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.