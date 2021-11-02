Valor Christian girls hoops dominant in win over Arvada West

ARVADA, Colo. — Valor Christian has been showing why it is one of the top girls basketball teams in the state.
The Eagles, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 5A in the CHSAA poll, kept their undefeated season rolling Wednesday night with a convincing 64-25 win over Arvada West on the road.
Valor Christian built a comfortable 41-17 points by halftime, thanks to Kindyll Wetta and Macey Huard, who both scored a game-high 12 points. Haley Huard also reached double figures with 10 points.
Arvada West was led by a team-high 6 points from both Alexis Folks and Madison Manson.
Valor Christian (6-0) will next play Pomona (2-5) on the road at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Arvada West (5-2) will next host No. 13 Chatfield (5-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
