WATCH: Defending champion Valor Christian outlasts Chaparral to head back to final four

Macey Huard's second-half surge proved to be the difference-maker

DENVER — The 5A defending state champions are headed back to the final four. Taking down a gritty Chaparral team, the Valor Christian Eagles led by senior All-American Raegan Beers and junior Macey Huard, the top-ranked team in the state will play in the semifinals on March 10th against Arapahoe.

Huard stepped up in the 2nd half, nailing crucial three-pointers and showcasing skill on the defensive end when the game was calling for someone to take control.

"I just felt confident...I had so much fun, I'm so excited for the final four," Huard said after the victory.

