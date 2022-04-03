Watch: Highlands Ranch takes down Doherty to punch their ticket to the final four

The falcons use a strong fourth quarter to edge out the victory

DENVER — The Highlands Ranch falcons have not lost since December 20th, 2021. They've been absolutely extraordinary since then.

In their great 8 5A state quarterfinal victory over Doherty high school of Colorado Springs, they showed how they've won this year.

The team play for the falcons is incredible. It can very much be argued that Highlands Ranch plays the very best team-ball in the state.

Their 15-point win sets them up for a great clash against Grandview in the state semifinals.

