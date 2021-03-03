4A No. 1 Windsor boys basketball wins showdown with No. 2 Longmont

The Wizards and Trojans played what could be a state championship preview on Tuesday night, with Windsor prevailing by a score of 47-38.

WINDSOR, Colorado — You can bet there's a good chance we see this matchup again in the 4A boys basketball playoffs.

In what might have been a state championship preview on Tuesday night, No. 1 Windsor (10-1) took down No. 2 Longmont (9-2) by a score of 47-38 in a defensive struggle.

The game was tight throughout, with the Trojans jumping out to a 28-25 lead at halftime, but managing just 10 points in the second half. The Wizards won the final two quarters by a combined 13 points on their way to the win.

Windsor was led by Jaden Kennis with 17 points and Ben Hageman chipped in 13. Eddie Kurjak paced Longmont with a game-high 24.

While Windsor has the bragging rights for now, both teams have their eyes on a state championship, with the CHSAA 4A bracket set to be revealed at the end of the weekend.

Watch the extended highlights above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

