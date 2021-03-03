4A No. 1 Windsor boys basketball wins showdown with No. 2 Longmont

WINDSOR, Colorado — You can bet there's a good chance we see this matchup again in the 4A boys basketball playoffs.
In what might have been a state championship preview on Tuesday night, No. 1 Windsor (10-1) took down No. 2 Longmont (9-2) by a score of 47-38 in a defensive struggle.
The game was tight throughout, with the Trojans jumping out to a 28-25 lead at halftime, but managing just 10 points in the second half. The Wizards won the final two quarters by a combined 13 points on their way to the win.
Windsor was led by Jaden Kennis with 17 points and Ben Hageman chipped in 13. Eddie Kurjak paced Longmont with a game-high 24.
While Windsor has the bragging rights for now, both teams have their eyes on a state championship, with the CHSAA 4A bracket set to be revealed at the end of the weekend.
Watch the extended highlights above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
RELATED: Avery VanSickle overcomes injuries and her father's cancer diagnosis to play at the top of her game
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.