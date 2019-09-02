WINDSOR — Moving up a classification can be difficult at first for any program, especially when that shift is to the highest level.

The Windsor girls basketball team hasn't missed a step in its first season competing in Class 5A. Granted, the Wizards still play in the combined Tri-Valley League they belonged to before, but that hasn't slowed them down from taking the change in stride.

"The Tri-Valley is super tough this year and that's really helpful because at the end of the year we're facing 5A," senior guard Hollie Hoffman said after a convincing 77-46 win over Erie at home Thursday night.

"There's some really tough 5A opponents, so it's good to break us in during the season."

That win kept the Wizards' current streak rolling, which has now grown to 14 straight games.

Most importantly, those victories have all come against Tri-Valley opponents and Windsor is one win shy of locking up the league title before moving on to the postseason. The Wizards can clinch that honor Saturday afternoon when they travel to No. 6 Holy Family (4A) on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

As far as taking on Denver-area 5A heavyweights like Highlands Ranch, Regis Jesuit and Grandview, time will tell how Windsor will be able to measure up.

Although unranked in the most recent CHSAA poll, the Wizards are the lead team receiving votes outside of the top 10. But another pair of wins and perhaps a league crown might be able to help them crack it.

"We know we have to work hard every day to prove ourselves," Hoffman said. "There's some great Denver teams out there and we just let them have their seeds and rankings.

"We just know that in every practice we have to get that much better."

