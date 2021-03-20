Wray boys basketball captures first state championship, defeats Limon in 2A title game

The Eagles needed overtime to top the Badgers, but pulled out a 56-50 win to capture their first-ever state boys basketball title.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Only five players scored for the Wray Eagles in the 2A boys basketball state championship on Saturday afternoon, but it was just enough.

No. 1 Wray topped No. 2 Limon for its first-ever state title by a final score of 56-50 in overtime at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

Bryant Schoenthal led the Eagles with 16 points, Jr Arambula chipped in 13, Sam Uyemura had 11 and Jaden Dosworth scored 10. Ryce Peterson was the only other scorer with six points.

"It just feels so good to finally get this trophy. We made history today. I can't even begin to understand how good it feels," Arambula told 9NEWS after the win.

With the game tied 45-45 in the final moments of regulation, Limon's Kory Tacha had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but came up short. In the extra period it was Wray's smothering defense that led them to the elusive state title.

Camden Smithburg paced the Badgers with 18 points while Tacha chipped in 14. Limon was seeking its first state boys basketball title in 57 years, but will have to wait until 2022 for its next chance.

Wray finished the season a perfect 16-0 and took home a fancy trophy as well.

WATCH: Wray secured the 2A boys basketball state championship with a 56-50 win over Limon in overtime. Here’s the final seconds and celebration. #9sports #copreps pic.twitter.com/niwbkVH2vv — 9NEWS Prep Sports (@9Preps) March 20, 2021

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.