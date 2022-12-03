Yuma captures 2A boys basketball state championship

The Indians defeated Sanford 59-43 in the Class 2A title game at the Budweiser Events Center on Saturday night.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Yuma Indians are going out on top.

Yuma, the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A boys basketball playoff bracket, defeated No. 3 Sanford 59-43 in the state title game Saturday night at the Budweiser Events Center for the Indians' third title in five years. It is the sixth championship in program history.

"I'm overwhelmed with excitement, happiness," Yuma senior Beau Tate said after the win. "It's all been a really long run from 8th grade with these boys and we finally did it."

The Indians nearly had an undefeated season, finishing with a 25-1 overall record. The only defeat the Indians suffered was a 2-point double overtime loss to Eaton.

Sanford's ends with a 22-5 overall record as runner-up.

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.