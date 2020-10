The Indians improved to 4-0 on the 2020 season and still haven't given up a point all year.

STRASBURG, Colo. — The Strasburg Indians defense is something else.

With a 42-0 win over Bennett on Friday night, the team still has yet to allow a single point all year. The offense isn't bad, either.

Through four games the Indians have now scored 199 points and look unstoppable on that side of the ball as well.

Strasburg now sits at 4-0 on the season while Bennett dropped to 1-2.