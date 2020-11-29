2A No. 5 Eaton beats No. 1 Resurrection Christian to claim spot in championship game

The Cougars entered the day unbeaten, but couldn't complete the run to the state title game. The Reds will face No. 7 Lamar.

EATON, Colo. — 2A No. 5 Eaton Football is state championship bound.

In front of a home crowd on Saturday afternoon the Reds defeated No. 1 Resurrection Christian to earn a spot in the title game next Friday against No. 7 Lamar. The final score was 27-13.

The Cougars entered the game unbeaten, but couldn't complete the run to the state championship game. The Reds are now 6-2 and will look to bring back another trophy to Eaton against the Savages.