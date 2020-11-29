3A semis: No. 3 Durango advancing to state title game for first time since 1988

No. 3 Durango shined in a 34-14 win over No. 2 Holy Family on Saturday afternoon.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Sometimes when you see great teams from high schools that don't have a rich history of excelling in the playoffs you say: "Oh yea, team of the decade!"

The 2020 Durango Demons high school football team is one win away from being the team of the century for that community.

32 years ago (1988) was the last time Durango was in the state championship game, but on Saturday they played like they've won it three years in a row.

With incredible confidence and a ferociously physical attack on both sides of the ball, they beat No. 2 Holy Family by a score of 34-14.

The defense kept the strong Holy Family offense and QB Michael White scoreless in the first half and the offense led by RB Ben Finneseth and QB Jordan Woolverton was explosive.

Both of them mentioned postgame about the play of the offensive line.

"Our line did everything, those guys are insane," Finneseth said.

"I really can't put into words how great they played today," Woolverton said.

Normally this is a gimme. Things you have to say to be a good teammate and use good manners.

But today they were right. Woolverton had a clean pocket all game and the holes for Finneseth to run through were open and plenty.

The Demons rushed for 360 yards on Saturday afternoon.

Even with the pocket protection, Woolverton had blood all over his jersey. But that's because he frequently ran the ball and also played safety.

The backfield of #11 Woolverton and #1 Finneseth would be stars on any team in the state. They're A1.

Senior Wide Receiver Gage Mestas made the play of the day catching a 50-yard bomb in the end zone to stretch the Demons lead in the 2nd quarter.

The Demons defense was special too. Creating turnovers when they needed them and swarming the football for four quarters, it was impressive.

Coach David Vogt came prepared, frequently changing the defensive fronts and formation looks to keep the Tigers guessing.

"The kids followed the game-plan perfectly so we're really happy for them," Vogt said.

Holy Family deserves credit as well. Falling behind by 21 points in the 2nd quarter in a win-or-go-home is demoralizing and they came out and won the second half (14-13).

The No. 3 Durango Demons will take on the top dogs of 3A, the Roosevelt RoughRiders -- who took down Pueblo South 49-19 Saturday afternoon -- next week for the state title.